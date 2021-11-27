Queen City Pop-Up sets up holiday event at Buffalo Hyatt Regency

The holiday pop-up will be on the first floor of the hotel, across from the Starbucks kiosk, and will feature a number of local small business retailers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 2021 holiday edition of the Queen City Pop-Up kicks off this weekend at the Buffalo Hyatt Regency in downtown Buffalo.

The holiday pop-up will be on the first floor of the hotel, across from the Starbucks kiosk, and will feature a number of local small business retailers that were selected to take part. According to event organizers, the pop-up will be on the Main Street side of the Buffalo Hyatt Regency, which is located at 2 Fountain Plaza.

Below is a list of the vendors that will be featured in the event:

Grower’s Dream - candles, indoor gardening supplies and therapeutic aroma blends

House of Pressed - skincare and haircare supplies

Our Realiteez - t-shirts, hoodies and crewnecks

Soaring with Creations - handmade jewelry, home décor and glassware

Baskets By Regina - handmade gift baskets

"The pandemic has been particularly tough on our small business community, and I urge shoppers to check out the holiday pop-up in downtown Buffalo, as well as the many other small retailers located in our city’s shopping districts this holiday season," said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

The pop-up officially opens on Saturday, Nov. 27, and will be open every day through Saturday, Dec. 4. You can view the full list of dates and hours below:

Saturday, Nov. 27 – 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 28 – noon to 5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 29 through Friday, December 3 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4 – 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"As we bring back the Queen City Pop-Up program after a year of Covid-19 closures, we are very excited to relaunch with a new format and a new location," said Brandye Merriweather, president of the Buffalo Urban Development Corporation (BUDC). "Our successful pop-up series not only helps new retailers reach a broader audience, it also adds vibrance to our downtown and gives Buffalo residents, visitors and downtown workers a great option to shop for holiday gifts."