Eastern Hills Mall hosting 'Stop, Shop and Stroll' through holiday season

The family friendly event will feature a holiday vendor show, visits from Santa and other activities for kids.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — In honor of the holiday season, the Eastern Hills Mall will be holding a "Stop, Shop and Stroll" event to help Western New Yorkers with their holiday shopping.

The family friendly event will feature a holiday vendor show, visits from Santa and other activities for kids. The event officially kicks off on Black Friday (Friday, Nov. 26) and will run every Saturday and Sunday leading up to Christmas Day.

Over 40 vendors will be featured in the vendor show, including wineries, holiday gifts, crafts, food and entertainment. The vendor show will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Black Friday and on Saturday's leading up to Christmas. On Sunday's the vendor show ill be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. And some vendors will stay open during the week.

According to the Eastern Hills Mall, parents will be able to take pictures of their children with Santa for free, and participate in other free activities such as coloring sessions. The event will also feature basket raffles, and a prize wheel proceeds benefiting The Hope Project of WNY.

Santa will visit the mall from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on several dates: Nov. 26, Nov. 27, Nov. 28, Dec. 4, Dec. 5, Dec. 11, Dec. 12, and Dec. 19. There will also be specialty hours with Santa on Dec. 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 22 and Dec. 24.