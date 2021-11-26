Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market now underway

The event at the Buffalo Powerhouse includes more than 120 local vendors selling all kinds of items, alongside drinks.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's a holiday tradition to get out and shop in the days following Thanksgiving, and Friday was Day 1 of Step Out Buffalo's annual Fall Makers + Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market.

One great thing about the gifts at this market is that all of the money spent will stay local, right here in Western New York.

"So really, the best thing about this event that Step Out Buffalo does is they bring the local community together, and they make sure that our money is staying in the local economy, so these are available year-round," according to Josh Holtzman, the chief executive officer of Twenty6 Productions.

"Some of them have like brick-and-mortar stores, and others just kind of pop up at different events like Allentown art fest and different events like that."

If you couldn't make it out Friday, the event continues Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., once again at the Buffalo Powerhouse on Lee Street in the Queen City.

Tickets cost $5, and they are available both online and at the door. The ticket for admission includes a sheet of raffle tickets, which people there can use with vendor giveaways.

Another holiday market opened Friday in a parking lot outside of a business in Buffalo's Cobblestone District.