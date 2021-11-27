West Side Bazaar robbery prompts Buffalo Police investigation

Police say that the front window of the West Side Bazaar was smashed around 3 a.m., and a number of cash registers were stolen.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a robbery at the West Side Bazaar.

Police say that the front window of the West Side Bazaar was smashed around 3 a.m., and a number of cash registers were stolen.

It's not clear how many people may have been involved in the robbery, but Buffalo Police are asking anyone with information to call the confidential TIPLINE at (716) 847-2255.

In an Instagram post, West Side Bazaar officials detailed the scene, and posted to a link, seeking donations.

"Plate glass was smashed, cash and equipment was stolen from our restaurateurs. Exact losses are still being calculated. Please donate to WEDI as we work to support the hardworking West Side Bazaar entrepreneurs."