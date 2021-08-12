Hearts & Hands opens new office in Buffalo

The organization provides transportation for seniors to medical appointments or the grocery store to allow them to live independently.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hearts and Hands, which helps seniors in the community live independently by providing transportation to essential services, is opening a new satellite office in Buffalo.

Hearts and Hands matches volunteers with senior citizens in Erie and Niagara counties to help get them to the grocery store or doctors appointments and helps with simple home maintenance.

The new office is located at 2057 Genesee Street with staff members on site from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Schiller Park Senior Center provided the new office.

"It’s great to have additional resources to help our aging population remain in their home and the community where they choose to live,” said Cheryl Buttino, director of Senior Services of Schiller Park Senior Center.