Artpark to show 'Finding Nemo' during community appreciation night

The event starts at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Artpark Amphitheater stage, and admission is free. Gates open at 7 p.m.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — If you are looking to do so something Sunday night, Artpark is hosting a community appreciation night where it will showing "Finding Nemo."

The movie is apart of the T-Mobile Outdoor Film Series at Artpark that is running until the end of the month.

Seating will be general admission, and people who come to the event are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets. Snacks and beverages will be available to buy during the event.

Upcoming Artpark events, which are $10 per film, include:

August 12, "Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson & The Band";

August 13, "The Karate Kid"

August 18, "The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration";

and August 25, "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban."