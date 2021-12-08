Olean pastor organizing second annual 'Feet Heat' sneaker drive for kids in need

Pastor Tyrone Hall hopes to collect 1,000 new pairs of sneakers to give away this weekend.

OLEAN, N.Y. — An annual sneaker collection drive and giveaway in Olean aims to do much more than just put new shoes on kids' feet.

Pastor Tyrone Hall of Olean's Church Without Walls organized the drive for a second year. He said new shoes help kids build confidence and allow them to focus on important things in life instead of worrying about what they don't have or can't afford.

"They can put this 'heat' on their feet, walk in the right direction, make better decisions," Hall said. "They don't have to be on drugs or alcohol or weed or anything. We're just trying to say, hey, you can make your own decision. Be your own person. Walk in the right direction."

Hall has also been a barber for 35 years. He owns Hall of Fame barbershop on West State Street in Olean, which serves as a donation drop-off site for the sneaker drive.

"Usually they [the kids] come in and they say, 'Pastor, I love those shoes that you have on your feet. That's a lot of heat.' I said you know what, we need to give out shoes to our community and call it 'Feet Heat,'" said Hall.

He recalls a boy who received a new pair of shoes last year.

"He actually was about 7 years old. He came over and hugged me and said thank you so much. This is my first pair of Air Jordans I've ever had. It brought tears to my eyes," said Hall.

Last year, even during the pandemic, they collected 564 brand new pairs of sneakers for kids in need in Olean and surrounding communities. He hopes they will be able to collect 1,000 new pairs to distribute on Sunday, August, 15 at the 9 a.m. Church Without Walls service in Lincoln Park.

Shoes that are left over will be donated to local school nurses offices in case kids need new shoes during the school year.