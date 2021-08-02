Hangry Hog H2O brings floating eatery to area boaters

The floating food cart will offer hot dogs, hamburgers and sausage as well as bagged ice, snacks and cold drinks.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Boaters will soon have a new option for lunch on the water.

Daniel Bacon and Pete Berry are about to launch the Water Hog, a floating food cart on a converted pontoon boat that will offer hot dogs, hamburgers and sausage as well as bagged ice, snacks and cold drinks.

The floating cart follows the introduction of Bacon and Berry's land-based food cart, Hangry Hog Mobile Grill, which hit the road in May for special events and rentals and can often be found at 84 Sweeney St. near Gateway Park in North Tonawanda.