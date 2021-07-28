Kaleida leads class-action suit against robotic surgery giant

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kaleida Health has joined 4,000 hospitals and physician groups in a class-action lawsuit against the maker of the da Vinci robotic surgical system.
Kaleida is leading the suit filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on July 8 against Intuitive Surgical, alleging a monopoly position that forces hospitals to buy pricey maintenance contracts and replacement parts at inflated prices despite the availability of lower-priced options.
Michael Hughes, Kaleida senior vice president and chief administrative officer, said the allegations relate to a period of time since 2017.