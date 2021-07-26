Arrowhead Spring, Freedom Run wineries lament 'decimation' of crop from hailstorm

Duncan and Robin Ross, who own Arrowhead Spring Vineyard, expect to lose up to 80% of their 30,000 vines.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — This summer was shaping up to be an especially good year for Niagara County grape growers and wineries — until a freak hail shower hit the region July 20.

Flooding affected several farms, but it was three rounds of hail – some pieces larger than a quarter – that decimated clusters of grapes, leaving owners scrambling to salvage grapes they need to bottle wine in the 2022 and 2023 season.