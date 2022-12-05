Hamburg Police searching for missing man with dementia

68-year-old Richard Strutz was last seen in West Seneca around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Hamburg Town Police department is asking for help locating a missing man with dementia. A New York State Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert was issued for 68-year-old Richard Strutz, who was last seen in West Seneca Thursday night.

According to police, Strutz may be in need of medication. They believe he is on foot and was last seen on Marlow Road sometime around 5:30 p.m.

He is 6'4" and weighs approximately 325 pounds. They also believe he was wearing a blue t-shirt, shorts, glasses, and camouflage crocs.