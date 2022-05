Police say Tonye Daniels was last seen on April 3 in the 100 block of Hawley Street in the City of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 50-year-old woman.

Police say Tonye Daniels was last seen on April 3 in the 100 block of Hawley Street in the City of Buffalo.

Daniels is said to be about 5 feet tall, weighs 165 pounds has brown eyes and brown hair in dreadlocks. Daniels also wears glasses.