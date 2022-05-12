Depew man sentenced to 6 months in jail for animal cruelty

Boyd C. Baker was sentenced Thursday morning to six months in jail, followed by five years of probation for beating his cat to death with a baseball bat.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says back on Feb. 14, 2021, Boyd Baker hit his cat multiple times with a baseball bat in the driveway outside of his home.

Depew Police officers were called to Baker's house on Penora Street just before 11 p.m. for the incident. When officers arrived to the house they found the cat severely injured before it died.

A necropsy determined that the cat died from blunt force trauma, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Baker pleaded guilty back in March to one count of aggravated cruelty to animals, a class E felony. This was the only charge in the indictment against him.