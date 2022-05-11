Crime Stoppers WNY offering $2,500 for information leading to arrest of suspect

Anwar Berry is wanted by the Erie County Sheriff's Office for felony narcotics and firearm charges.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest of Anwar Berry.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers Western New York at (716) 867-6161. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the free Crime Stoppers app Buffalo Tips.