Trick-or-treat on Campbell Boulevard

PENDLETON, N.Y. — Looking for a fun family-friendly Halloween event to go to this fall?
The Pendleton Station Market is hosting Trick or Treat for families to attend on Sunday, October 15 from 9:00am - 1:00pm.
Trick or Treating will be Trunk-or-treat style with the backs of cars decorated and filled with goodies for all.
The event features a costume contest, petting zoo, vendor booth to shop, hair tinsel, car seat safety checks, and more. The station market is located on Campbell Boulevard in Pendleton.
To learn more visit www.pendletonstationmarket.com