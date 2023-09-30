Trick-or-treat on Campbell Boulevard

Spooky season is upon us, and this event will be fun for all.

PENDLETON, N.Y. — Looking for a fun family-friendly Halloween event to go to this fall?

The Pendleton Station Market is hosting Trick or Treat for families to attend on Sunday, October 15 from 9:00am - 1:00pm.

Trick or Treating will be Trunk-or-treat style with the backs of cars decorated and filled with goodies for all.

The event features a costume contest, petting zoo, vendor booth to shop, hair tinsel, car seat safety checks, and more. The station market is located on Campbell Boulevard in Pendleton.