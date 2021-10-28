Halloween at the Museum returned this year

Masten District Council Member Ulysees Wingo Sr. hosted the kid friendly event at the Buffalo Museum of Science.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An annual halloween tradition with plenty of free candy was able to return this year after taking a hiatus because of the pandemic.

It was halloween at the Buffalo Science Museum Thursday night.

Masten District Council Member Ulysses Wingo hosted the free event for kids and their families starting at 5 p.m.

But aside from free candy, the kids were able to interact with exhibits at the museum as a learning component of the event.

"You get to see things from our past, our present and our future. Also, you get to come into a facility that has over the years been dedicated to the educating of our children. So those things, I think, the council member thinks they are paramount. Another thing that I think is great is that not only do we have candy, we've got popcorn, we've got cotton candy, we got a DJ, we got face painting you. It's just a great, great time for the kids," said Pastor Timothy J. Brown from the Masten District Council Office.

More Halloween events coming up:

October 28

PUSH Buffalo is hosting a Trunk or Treat event for the whole family to enjoy. It runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 429 Plymouth Avenue, Suite 1 in Buffalo. For more information, click here.

October 29

Tifft Nature Preserve is hosting a Halloween Family Hike. Kids ages 5 and up and adults can "investigate mysterious sounds, smells, and textures in the dark." The hike begins at 7 p.m. and the cost is $8. Hot cider and doughnuts will be served after the hike. Click here for more information and purchase tickets.

Faith United Church, located at 1300 Maple Road in Amherst is holding their Trunk or Treat event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Kids can trick or treat in their parking lot. More information can be found here.

The Ellwood Fire Company in Tonawanda is holding their annual Halloween parade and Trunk or Treat event. The parade begins at 5:50 p.m. at the Colvin/Highland plaza which will proceed down Englewood Avenue to their fire station at 1000 Englewood Avenue, where they will have a trunk or treat event set up in the parking lot. For more information, check out their Facebook page.

October 30

The Town of Tonawanda is hosting a reverse Halloween parade. It will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Lincoln Park. This event is only for Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda residents and while supplies last. They're asking anyone who attends to bring a non-perishable food donation for local food pantries or toiletries to support the Ken-Ton Closet.

October 31

The Snyder Fire Department is holding a Trunk or Treat event at their fire station located at 4531 Main Street. The event starts at 9 a.m. and goes until noon. They will have candy, cider, and donuts. Kids can also learn about fire safety and prevention, along with exciting opportunities to become a Snyder volunteer firefighter. More information can be found on their Facebook page.

A Trunk or Treat event is being held at the Sheridan Parkside school at 169 Sheridan Parkside in Tonawanda. The event, hosted by Knox Evangelical Presbyterian Church and Sheridan Parkside LIFE center, will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/402489701582705/?ref=newsfeed