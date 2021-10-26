Festival Fest: Oct. 30 and Oct. 31

In this edition of Festival Fest, we're looking at the events happening in Western New York on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Halloween is nearly here! Anyone looking to get into the holiday spirit this weekend is in luck - there are plenty of Halloween inspired events to check out this weekend in Western New York.

From meat raffles, to basket raffles, fundraisers and auctions, there are tons of events to check out this weekend.

Mall-O-Ween

For anyone looking to stay indoors this weekend, the Eastern Hills Mall is hosting a special "Mall-O-Ween" event on Saturday, Oct. 30.

With a $2 donation per child, guests who enter the Eastern Hills Mall at any of its four main mall entrances will receive a trick-or-treat bag.

Trick-or-treating will then take place throughout the mall from 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. Trick-or-treaters will be able to identify participating merchants by viewing an orange pumpkin flyer in their window.

In addition to trick-or-treating, the event will feature a costume contest, special vendors and crafters, games, a basket raffle and festive photo opportunities. There will also be special guest appearances from Elsa and Anna from Frozen II, The Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus.

Proceeds earned from the trick-or-treat bags will go toward The Hope Project of WNY, which provides basic necessities to local families and individuals in need at no cost.

Haunted Hayride

In honor of Halloween, Lakeside Quarter Horses will be holding its 16th annual free haunted hayride and benefit in Niagara County.

The event will benefit Gliding Stars of Western New York and the Miracle League of Grand Island and WNY, and will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.

In addition to the haunted hayride, the event will feature other activities and food items for a small fee. Some of the food items include chowder and baked goods, while other featured attractions include a haunted barn, face painting, pumpkin painting, games and pony rides.

There will also be a basket raffle and a 50/50 raffle.

The event will take place at Lakeside Quarter Horses located at 420 Lakeside Lane in Youngstown.

For more information, click here.

Boo Bash & Scaryoke

Buffalo Underdogs Rescue is holding a spooktacular Halloween party this weekend in Williamsville.

The Boo Bash and Scaryoke will take place Friday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Main-Transit fire hall located at 6777 Main Street in Williamsville. Entry to the event is free.

Those planning on attending the event are encouraged to dress up in costumes.

The event will have beer, wine, soda and pizza for sale. In addition, there will be a basket raffle, 50/50, karaoke and more.

Click here for more information.

Trunk or Treat

The Orchard Park Wesleyan Church is holding a truck or treat event this weekend, featuring fun and safe trick or treating for the whole family.

This year the church is having a "Cans for Candy" food drive, asking all participants to bring a canned good to donate to the local food pantry. Not only will there be candy, but there will also be carnival games for participants to enjoy.

The event is being held Saturday, Oct. 30 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 7295 Ellicott Road in Orchard Park.

Click here for more information.

To view more trunk or treat events happening this weekend in Western New York, click here.

Halloween Spectacular

Variety, the children's charity of Buffalo and Western New York, is holding a "Halloween Spectacular" event this weekend for adults 21 and up.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Oct. 30. at The Cove located at 4701 Transit Road in Depew, featuring music, costume contests and more.

Tickets for the event are $20 and can be purchased online. Doors open at 6 p.m., with music starting at 7 p.m. and going until midnight. The event is scheduled to end at 1 a.m.

According to event organizers, proceeds earned from the event will benefit Variety, with a goal of raising as much money as possible for local children.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, click here.

Halloween Skate

The Town of Hamburg is holding a Spooktacular Halloween Skate this weekend at the Hamburg Town Ice Arena.

The Spooktacular Halloween Skate will be held on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 2 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. According to the Town of Hamburg, the event will cost the regular public skate prices.

Those attending the Halloween Skate are asked to come in costume. There will be a first, second and third place prize for best costume.

In addition, there will be trick or treating stations, Halloween music, and a station to decorate your trick or treat bags.

For more information, click here or call (716) 646-5145.

Halloween Scavenger Hunt

This weekend the Village of Lewiston Recreation will be holding a free Halloween scavenger hunt. The event will take place outdoors on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. rain or shine, featuring candy prizes.

The scavenger hunt will start at Toohey Park, located behind the Red Brick Gym in Lewiston. When participants arrive at the park they will be given a scavenger list to hunt for items along Center Street.

In addition to the scavenger hunt, local businesses will have trick-or-treating along Center Street, and costume prizes for individuals and families.

The "Salem Sisters" will also be on hand to interact with the crowd, read stories and play socially distanced games.

For more information, or to register, click here.

The Haunted Forest

Becker Farms is holding its Haunted Forest drive thru experience again this weekend.

The event officially started on Oct. 15 and will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. each Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30.

Visitors will be able to drive through the Becker Farms forest after dark and listen to a "live report" broadcast, while experiencing spooky encounters of actors and animatronics. Guests can also visit the country market and Becker Brewing Company for hot cider, donuts, baked goods, and seasonal drinks.

Private campfires can also be reserved.

"The Drive Thru is an exciting new experience that has allowed us to be more creative and provide a unique and unexpected visual treat to those driving through our haunts. It is a great way to celebrate the Halloween season," said Hospitality Director Amanda Vizcarra.

The Haunted Forest drive thru will be held rain or shine. Tickets for the drive thru are $40-$45 per car for up to eight people.

Becker Farms notes that there is no admission to access the grounds after dark.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, click here.