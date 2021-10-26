Looking ahead to your Halloween weekend forecast in WNY

Rain should ease in time for Halloween evening.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A parade of weather systems has kept Western New York in a wet weather pattern this month and it looks like one is heading our way to close out October.

Remnants of the storm that slammed the west coast last Sunday will travel across the country and form a new area of low pressure that will approach Western New York Thursday night into Friday. This system will be a very slow mover so its impacts will last Friday, Saturday and into early Sunday.

Look for a soaking rain on Friday with off and on showers into Saturday. The good news is that this storm will be on the way out on Sunday. A few showers may linger into early Sunday, but it should dry out in time for the Bills kick off at 1 p.m. Also for Halloween fun on Sunday afternoon and evening it should be dry but will cool with temperatures in the 50s.