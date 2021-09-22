Halloween, Trunk or Treat events in WNY

Several communities in WNY are hosting Halloween trick or treat events for families

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fall is here and Halloween is just around the corner. Many communities in Western New York will be hosting 'Trunk or Treat' events for children. Due to COVID-19, there may be restrictions, limited capacity, social distancing and face masks required.

Here is a list of events:

October 2

Hawk Creek Wildlife Center is hosting a Spooky Safari. There will be animals, a hawk walk, pumpkin painting and a trick or treat trail. The center is located at 1963 Mill Rd., West Falls, NY. For more information, and to purchase tickets: https://www.hawkcreek.org/product/spooky-safari/

October 9

October 16

Fall Festival, Trunk or Treat is back this year at the First Baptist Church in East Aurora. Festivities being at 2pm. For more information, click here.

October 17

The Trunk and Treat event hosted by Cheektowaga Police is SOLD OUT

October 23

The Town of Lancaster is hosting a drive-thru Trunk or Treat event in Westwood Park from 3pm-5pm. Details can be found here.





October 28

PUSH Buffalo is hosting a Trunk or Treat event for the whole family to enjoy. It runs from 4pm-7pm at 429 Plymouth Avenue, Suite 1 in Buffalo. For more information, click here.

October 29

Tifft Nature Preserve is hosting a Halloween Family Hike. Kids ages 5 and up and adults can "investigate mysterious sounds, smells, and textures in the dark." The hike begins at 7pm and the cost is $8. Hot cider and doughnuts will be served after the hike. Click here for more information and purchase tickets.

Faith United Church, located at 1300 Maple Road in Amherst is holding their Trunk or Treat event from 4pm-6pm. Kids can trick or treat in their parking lot. More information can be found here.

