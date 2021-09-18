Parade in South Buffalo marks halfway point to St. Patrick's Day

After the cancellation of the last two parades, organizers told 2 On Your Side the opportunity to celebrate Buffalo's Irish heritage was very welcomed.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you weren't counting, Saturday officially marked the halfway mark to St. Patrick's Day, and the Valley Community Association in Buffalo was out celebrating.

The St. Patrick's Day Parade in September went throughout the city's Valley and First Ward neighborhoods.

After the cancellation of the last two parades, organizers told 2 On Your Side the opportunity to celebrate Buffalo's Irish heritage was very welcomed.

The parade followed the usual St. Patrick's Day route, starting at the Valley Community Association on South Park and ending at River Fest Park on Ohio Street.