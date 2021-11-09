Niagara County Peach Festival returns to Lewiston

Many people said they were just happy to be outside, checking out the vendors and getting a taste of everything with a peach flavor.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — The Niagara County Peach Festival is back, and it is a hit.

There was a parade and tons of people attended Saturday. Many people said they were just happy to be outside, checking out the vendors and getting a taste of everything with a peach flavor.

2 On Your Side caught with one of the vendors Saturday afternoon.

"Everybody is happy," Sheri Senek of Senek Farms said. "Great weather, and at the farm stand, it seems like everybody is happy to be out. It's been busy since Thursday night, and I think it is going to be a busy day today."