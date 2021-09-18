83rd annual Pulaski Day parade starts in Depew, ends in Buffalo

Every year Buffalo celebrates General Casimir Pulaski, a Revolutionary War hero, with a parade and a festival.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Every year Buffalo celebrates General Casimir Pulaski, a Revolutionary War hero.

Saturday marked the 83rd annual Pulaski Day parade which was capped off with celebrations and a festival. Saturday's parade started at Polish Falcons in Depew and ended at St. Stanislaus Social Center in Buffalo.

"Pulaski is one of eight honorary citizens of the United States, and Pulaski not only represents Polish Americans, but he represents the immigrants of the United States," said Joseph Mikolaj Rej Jr., president of the General Pulaski Association.