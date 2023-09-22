Preparations for Mighty Niagara Half Marathon and Hospice Dash 5K underway

Lace up your sneakers and get ready to run for a good cause at the end of the month.

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. — Lace up your sneakers and get ready to run for a good cause.

The Mighty Niagara Half Marathon will be happening on Sept. 30 at 9 a.m. in Youngstown. The finish line for the race will be at the Porter on the Lake Town Park.

The race will also host a Hospice Dash 5K that will start at 9 a.m. The half marathon will start at 9:15 a.m. at Artpark in Lewiston.

The run gives participants the chance to run alongside the picturesque Niagara River, and the historic villages of Lewiston and Youngstown. The race also benefits a good cause, Niagara Hospice.

Registration for the race will remain open until the start of the race, and can be done both online and in person. Early packet pickup will be available for those at Crunch Fitness on Military road in Niagara Falls.

The registration fee costs are $90 the half-marathon, $35 for the 5K, and $25 for the post race party/concert only for non-runners.

The post race party will feature live entertainment, food, and beverages. All race participants will get a custom finisher medal following the races at the finish line.

Family and friends attending the post race party but not running are encouraged to pre-register as a non-running participant. The non-runner fee includes an entry bracelet, food, and beverages.

There will also be shuttle services available for those running the half marathon, and parking will be available at Artpark for free as well as at Porter on the Lake Park.

Can you believe the Hospice 5K Dash is in 2 weeks?! Not signed up? Visit www.hospicedash.com to register today! Niagara Hospice Posted by The Mighty Niagara Half Marathon on Saturday, September 16, 2023

To learn more visit mightyniagara.itsyourrace.com