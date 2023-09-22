North Tonawanda City Market wins top prize in national competition

​For the top spot, the market will receive $5,000 to help promote and expand their reach.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The North Tonawanda City Market was voted best farmers market in the country.

North Tonawanda City Market participated in the 15th annual America’s Farmers Market Celebration, which is a national competition that honors the role of farmer's markets in our communities.

“America’s farmers markets serve communities from coast to coast, providing access to fresh, healthy food and building opportunity for farmers,” said David Thayer, American Farmland Trust’s Director of Marketing, Outreach and Digital Communications in a release. “It is a pleasure to host the Celebration and witness the incredible support for local food around the nation. On behalf of everyone at American Farmland Trust, congratulations to all the national, regional, and state winners!”

“The Farmers Market Coalition has been delighted to join forces with American Farmland Trust for another round of country-wide farmers market appreciation,” said Ben Sloane, Farmers Market Coalition Communications Manager. “America’s Farmers Market Celebration continues to be a great opportunity for markets to engage with their communities, spotlight their vendors and grant market goers the chance to illustrate their love and appreciation for all the benefits and joy their local farmers markets provide.”