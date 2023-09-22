Buffalo rescue teams up with Flying Bison Brewing Co.

You've heard of Octoberfest but what about Pugtoberfest? The fun furry twist on a fall time celebration.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — You've heard of Octoberfest but what about Pugtoberfest? The fun twist on a fall time celebration that helps a local rescue find pups their forever families.

Pugtoberfest is happening on Saturday, Oct. 7 from noon to 4 p.m. at Flying Bison Brewing Company. The brewing company is teaming up with Buffalo's Pug and Small Breed Rescue to host the fun furry event.

The event will include adoptable dogs on site, a 50/50 raffle, basket raffle, beer, and more.

People are also encouraged to bring their own pups, as it is a dog friendly event.

To learn more visit www.buffalopugs.org