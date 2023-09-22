Honey Harvest Festival in East Aurora

The festival will offer people the opportunity to participate in free classes and demonstrations on everything that goes into beekeeping.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Looking to learn more about Honey Bees in a fun educational environment? A local community garden center is hosting just that.

Matterson's in East Aurora is hosting a Honey Harvest Festival on October 7 and 8. The festival will offer people the opportunity to participate in free classes and demonstrations on everything that goes into beekeeping.

Although the festival is free and seating is limited. People are encouraged to plan ahead, and look at the schedule created online for what classes will be offered.

Classes and demonstrations include

Beekeeping 101

The community apiary

Honey Extracting

Candle making

Mead and beer tasting

Alpaca viewing

There will also be vendors present as well to check out, and a honey taste contest.

Hey WNY beekeepers! Do your bees make the tastiest honey around? Put it to the test in our Honey Taste Contest! Entries... Posted by Masterson's Garden Center, Inc. on Thursday, September 21, 2023