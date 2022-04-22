Guitar Shorty dies at age 87; set to perform at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in June

Tickets will be refunded for the show on Friday, June 17. The show was originally scheduled for April 2020.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino had some sad news to share on Friday.

Blues guitarist Guitar Shorty died on Thursday at the age of 87. He was scheduled to perform at the casino in June, but refunds are now being issued.

The show on June 17 was actually a rescheduling of his show that was supposed to take place in April of 2020, which was delayed because of the pandemic.

Tickets that were purchased through Ticektmaster.com will be refunded automatically. Refunds for tickets purchased in-person must be requested in-person with proof of purchase.

Guitar Shorty was known for his explosive guitar style and stage performances. He began performing in the 1950s.