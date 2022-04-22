Canal Fest returning to the Tonawandas in July

Event organizers say they're still working out the exact details; however, the event is scheduled to return July 17 through July 24.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Following a two-year hiatus, Canal Fest is returning to the Tonawandas this summer.

Event organizers say they're still working out the exact details; however, the event is scheduled to return July 17 through July 24.

"You can expect a new look and feel to this year’s event. Out campus layout will be changing with a new refreshing atmosphere. More music, new foods, same good time! So, stay tuned for updates," organizers said on the event's official website.

As part of the event the "Chalk-It-Up" Street Art Contest is returning this summer with the theme "we are back." The parade, car cruise and other event favorites will also be returning this summer.

