Fireworks over Niagara Falls to run for 144 consecutive days beginning in May

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Canada's longest running fireworks is returning to Niagara Falls.

The Niagara Falls Tourism announced Thursday the Niagara Falls Fireworks will run seven days a week from May to October. That's 144 consecutive days of lights in the sky over Niagara Falls!

The fireworks displays can be seen from both sides of the American and Canadian Falls, and is known to be one of the best places to see fireworks, no matter which side of the border you're on.

“The return of the Niagara Falls Fireworks builds on an extraordinary lineup of entertainment options for the summer season, continuing to showcase our city’s reputation as Canada’s entertainment capital,” said Janice Thomson, President and CEO of Niagara Falls Tourism in a statement. “Visitors can look forward to live music, new attractions and experiences and exciting new culinary options.”

“Fireworks have been thrilling visitors to Niagara Falls for years with breathtaking displays overlooking the world-famous Falls. The nightly shows are yet another reason to spend the night and explore all that Niagara Falls has to offer – day and night,” said Anthony Annunziata, President of Tourism Partnership of Niagara.

The fireworks begin Friday, May 20 and run through Monday, October 10. They begin each night at 10 p.m.

The fireworks are free to view, but you may have to pay to park in some of the parking lots.