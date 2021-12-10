Green Thumb of WNY to cater to plant growers in Angola

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A garden center store opening in Angola aims to serve indoor and outdoor growers.
Green Thumb of WNY, which focuses on organic products, will open a storefront Dec. 13 at 62 N Main St, Angola. Owners Joe Franey and Julianne Wilton, both lifelong growers, also have space in a warehouse across the street, which allows them to keep their store clean while still having a host of products to display, Franey said.
“It makes the store very user friendly and easy to navigate,” he added.
