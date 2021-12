The Big Ditch taproom and production space at 55 E. Huron at Ellicott will remain, said owner/founder Matt Kahn.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Big Ditch Brewing Co. is expanding production operations downtown, a few blocks away from its existing taproom.

The company is leasing 14,000 square feet at 101 Oak St., former home of Heritage Center/ARC of Erie County in space used for woodworking and manufacturing.

The Big Ditch taproom and production space at 55 E. Huron at Ellicott will remain, said owner/founder Matt Kahn.