Owner adding 30 apartments to Samuel's Grande Manor

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Owner Charles Pezzino is going beyond banquets and special events at Samuel’s Grande Manor.

He plans to convert the second floor of Samuel’s into six market-rate apartments and build two 12-unit apartment buildings on the nearly 10 acres just behind Samuel’s on Main Street in Clarence.

Plans for the $7 million project are under review by the Town of Clarence, but Pezzino hopes to start construction next fall. The two buildings, which will total 30,000 square feet, will take about one year to complete and will be named "The Samuel."