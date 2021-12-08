A'mano to bring homemade, fast-casual pasta to Williamsville

The concept calls for a build-your-own pasta bowl, with fresh pasta and a variety of toppings and proteins.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Another entrepreneur is jumping on the fast-casual bandwagon with a pasta concept to Williamsville.

A’mano Fresh Pasta Kitchen has leased space at 5429 Main St., next door to Newbury’s in the former Alex & Ani retail shop.

The concept calls for a build-your-own pasta bowl, with fresh pasta and a variety of toppings and proteins. Owner John Sweeney said the goal will be to get customers through the line in three minutes or less.