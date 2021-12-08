A'mano to bring homemade, fast-casual pasta to Williamsville

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Another entrepreneur is jumping on the fast-casual bandwagon with a pasta concept to Williamsville.
A’mano Fresh Pasta Kitchen has leased space at 5429 Main St., next door to Newbury’s in the former Alex & Ani retail shop.
The concept calls for a build-your-own pasta bowl, with fresh pasta and a variety of toppings and proteins. Owner John Sweeney said the goal will be to get customers through the line in three minutes or less.
Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.