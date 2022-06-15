Great Pumpkin Farm celebrating Independence Day with 3-day carnival

The event officially kicks off on July 2 and continues through July 4.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence is holding a family-friendly, three-day carnival next month to celebrate Independence Day. The event officially kicks off on July 2 and continues through July 4.

The 4th of July carnival will not only feature carnival rides and "I Got It" carnival games, but also fair food vendors, live music and more. For those 21 and over, the Witches Brew Bar & Cafe will also be open serving beer, wine and specialty drinks.

Those who go to the carnival on Monday, July 4 will also have the chance to check out the fireworks at dusk.

Admission to the carnival is $10 per person for those not riding rides, or $20 per person for a wristband to ride all rides. Children 2 years old and under get free admission. Wristbands can be purchased with cash or credit at the gate.

