x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Great Pumpkin Farm celebrating Independence Day with 3-day carnival

The event officially kicks off on July 2 and continues through July 4.
Credit: WGRZ

CLARENCE, N.Y. — The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence is holding a family-friendly, three-day carnival next month to celebrate Independence Day. The event officially kicks off on July 2 and continues through July 4.

The 4th of July carnival will not only feature carnival rides and "I Got It" carnival games, but also fair food vendors, live music and more. For those 21 and over, the Witches Brew Bar & Cafe will also be open serving beer, wine and specialty drinks.

Those who go to the carnival on Monday, July 4 will also have the chance to check out the fireworks at dusk.

Admission to the carnival is $10 per person for those not riding rides, or $20 per person for a wristband to ride all rides. Children 2 years old and under get free admission. Wristbands can be purchased with cash or credit at the gate.

For more information, click here.

BIG NEWS: We're having a carnival at The Great Pumpkin Farm for 4th of July Weekend!! 🎉 📅 July 2nd - July 4th, 12pm -...

Posted by The Great Pumpkin Farm on Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Corporate Challenge Closes Streets Tomorrow