Jokes For Our Folks benefit comedy festival raising money for victims of Tops mass shooting

Comedy concert will benefit the community and victims of recent mass shooting in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Feed Buffalo & Outback Presents announced Tuesday June, 14 a comedy concert -- Jokes For Our Folks that will benefit those affected by the mass shooting in Buffalo.

The event being held on June 28 at Shea's Theatre.

Tickets have gone on sale, and can be purchased on both ticketmaster.com and Sheas.org with all proceeds donated to Feed Buffalo, a black-led organization with a practice of providing healthy food access to those in need.

Performances at the event will include:

Cedric "The Entertainer"

Earthquake

Don "D.C" Curry

Aida Rodriguez