M&T Plaza Event Series with free concerts returning this summer

From June 14 through August 18, the free lunchtime concert series will return to One M&T Plaza Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lunchtime concerts will soon be returning to One M&T Plaza.

On Tuesday, M&T Bank announced that the Plaza Event Series will kick off next week and continue through mid-August.

The free lunchtime concert series will take place every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at One M&T Plaza until August 18 from noon to 1 p.m.

In addition to local pop, jazz, rock, and blues, the event series will include comedians, dance artists and local food trucks. Pop-up shops will also be at the concerts featuring local businesses.

“Since the Plaza Event Series was launched in 1969, it has always sought to fulfill a purpose beyond entertainment. Of course, we want people to have fun at the concerts, but it’s also about bringing neighbors together to connect, build relationships and foster a deeper sense of community,” said M&T Bank Western New York Regional President Eric Feldstein. “We are overjoyed to bring back 10 weeks of noontime concerts, with each performance serving as an opportunity for our community to come together to nurture the bonds that connect us as neighbors and celebrate the strength of the City of Buffalo.”

The 2022 lineup of performers include Old School B-Boys, Terry Buchwald’s Tribute to Elvis, Beatlemagic, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Top Knotch, 716 Dance Band and Moe Badger and UP Team.

Food trucks this summer include The Cheesy Chick on Tuesdays, Sun Roll on Wednesdays, and House of Munch on Thursdays.

“One M&T Plaza has always been a fantastic gathering place for people who work, live and visit Downtown Buffalo to spend their lunch hour surrounded by the community and immersed in local music,” said Lynn Waclawek, M&T Bank employee experience program manager. “With its eclectic mix of performers, brand new pop-up shops and rotating lineup of food trucks, this year’s Plaza Event Series will offer memorable experiences that bring smiles to our faces and uplift our spirits.”