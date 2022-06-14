Niagara Pride hosting Family Fun Day, other Pride events throughout the month

Niagara Pride's Family Fun Day takes place the last weekend of June at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Niagara Falls.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — To celebrate the end of Pride Month, Niagara Pride is holding a Family Fun Day. The event will cap off the month, but in the meantime they have a few other ways to celebrate.

While the Family Fun Day takes place on June 25 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Niagara Falls, Niagara Pride is hosting a WNY Pride 5K and WNY Shopping with Pride event that will last the whole month.

The 5K is a virtual event that can be done anytime throughout the month. Participants geta t-shirt and a medal. Registration is $45 at www.wnypride5k.org.

WNY Shopping with Pride highlights locally owned LGBTQ+ and ally businesses. Business participating or information for registering is available on www.wnyshoppingwithpride.org.

To end out the month, Niagara Pride's first Niagara Falls Family Fun Pride Day will include lawn games, community partner vendors, and music. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 25.

A Pride Interfaith Service will also be hosted at the church starting at 11 a.m. Leaders from various denominations will deliver a service and be available to answer questions about their place of worship.