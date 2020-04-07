Grand Island vehicle fire causes exposure damage to Ace Hardware store

The fire broke out Friday afternoon on Whitehaven Road in Grand Island. No injuries were reported.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — The Ace Hardware store on Whitehaven Road in Grand Island was damaged Friday afternoon following a vehicle fire in the parking lot.

The Grand Island Fire Company says the fire happened around 12:35 p.m.

Assistant Fire Chief Dan Mathes says a pickup truck was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene. He added that because the truck was parked next to the building, it caused exposure damage to the store.

The fire took roughly 20 minutes to put out.

The Grand Island Fire Company says both the truck and the Ace Hardware store each sustained an estimated $5,000 in damages.