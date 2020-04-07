South Buffalo home destroyed; fireworks suspected to play role

'We strongly suspect fireworks were involved. There were witness statements saying there were two groups firing Roman candles at each other.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire early Friday morning in South Buffalo, and the Buffalo Fire Department is looking into whether fireworks may have played a role.

A house on the corner on Hillside Avenue at Dismonda Street, near Cazenovia Park, went up in flames Friday. Crews responded to the scene just after 4:30 a.m.

Jim and Steve Werner told 2 On Your Side they grew up in the home.

"It's tough seeing your childhood in ashes, but the most important thing is that this guy is all right. That's all that matters," Steve said while gesturing at Jim.

Jim said he owns the home now. He told 2 On Your Side he was asleep when the fire started but woke up to the sound of fireworks.

"I looked out the window and saw the fire trucks outside, so I was just gonna walk on the back porch to see what was going on," Jim said. "When I opened up the kitchen door, the fireman was already there and he said, 'Your house is on fire. You've gotta get out of the house right away.' So I walked outside, and that's when I saw the front of the house was totally engulfed."

Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said they strongly suspect fireworks were involved.

"There were witness statements saying that there were two groups firing Roman candles at each other. A significant amount of fireworks debris was found in the area, and neighbors pretty much confirmed that there was a lot of fireworks activity in the area at the time," Renaldo said.

Jim said fireworks have been a problem since late spring.

"Every night they start with the fireworks at probably around 8 (p.m.) or so, and it goes on until 4 in the morning," Jim added.

The Buffalo Fire Department continues to investigate what happened Friday morning.

The Werners told 2 On Your Side the home is expected to be demolished.

Steve said, "This is definitely not the area to be blowing off fireworks in. These guys changed a family's lives today, for fun. It's devastating."

Steve has since created a GoFundMe that dozens of people have already contributed to.