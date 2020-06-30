West Seneca Police close part of Union Road Tuesday due to structure fire

A fire broke out at 1700 Union Road around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The West Seneca Police Department announced on Facebook Tuesday evening that Union Road, between Route 400 and South Avenue, was completely shut down because of a structure fire.

The fire started at 1700 Union Road around 6 p.m. It's unclear how much damage has been caused by the fire right now.

Drivers are asked to continue to avoid the area until further notice. Police officers are redirecting traffic in the meantime.