One person killed, another hospitalized in Olean fire Wednesday night

OLEAN, N.Y. — One person has died and another is hospitalized in serious condition after a house fire in Olean Wednesday night, according to the city's Fire Department.

Around 7:30 Wednesday night fire crews responded to a building with the entire first floor was full of flames when crews got to the scene, with the blaze also extending to the second floor. The front porch of the building collapsed as firefighters attempted to attack the fire, forcing crews to try to rescue a trapped individual through a window, according to officials.

Crews were unable to rescue the person who was trapped and that person died at the scene. A second resident of the building was taken to Olean General Hospital and was later transferred to ECMC. The person was in serious condition after the fire, but their current condition is unknown.