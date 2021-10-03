Gov. Cuomo asked about latest sexual harassment allegations following Albany Times Union report

'You know allegations. You don't know facts,' said Gov. Andrew Cuomo on a conference call with reporters late Tuesday afternoon.

NEW YORK — On a conference call with reporters late Tuesday afternoon, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo fielded several questions about the latest sexual harassment allegations against him.

The Albany Times Union first reported a sixth woman has come forward alleging sexual harassment against Gov. Cuomo.

The article states the woman alleged Cuomo inappropriately touched her during an encounter at the governor's mansion late last year. The article did not identify the woman but did state she is a member of the Executive Chamber staff.

"I'm not aware of any other claim," said Gov. Cuomo, when asked about the allegations.

He reiterated his previous remarks about the accusations against him.

"This is very simple. I never touched anyone inappropriately," Cuomo said. "As I said last week, I never made any inappropriate advances. As I said last week, no one ever told me at the time that I made them feel uncomfortable."

This is contradictory to what we've heard from the accusers who've spoken out already.

Last week, Charlotte Bennett, the second woman to go public with sexual harassment accusations against the governor, did an interview with CBS News.

"I understood him loud and clear. It just didn't go the way he planned," Bennett said.

The governor was also asked, amid these allegations, if he's considering a run for a fourth term.

He responded in part, "First, today is not a day for politics. I'm focusing on my job. My job is vaccines, getting a budget done, rebuilding New York. Second, you don't know any facts, right? You know allegations. You don't know facts."

Meanwhile, New York State Attorney General Letitia James has appointed two attorneys to lead the investigation into the sexual harassment allegations, former Acting U.S Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon Kim and employment discrimination attorney Anne Clark.

"I'm gonna respect that investigation that the attorney general is doing and the investigation will get the facts," Cuomo said.