After pandemic stall, Trico project is being revived in downtown Buffalo

The project has been stalled since the earliest days of the pandemic. The price tag has risen from $82 million to $105 million due to increased supply chain costs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The conversion of a former Trico Products Corp. plant in downtown Buffalo will restart this fall, developer Peter Krog said.

“This has been one of the most difficult projects I’ve ever been involved with, but I am determined to see it through,” Krog said. “I still think it is a great project.”

Covid has also forced a change in the development plans for the 500,000-square-foot, former windshield wiper plant at 791 Washington St. For now, a 103-room boutique hotel is on pause.

