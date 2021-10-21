More developers add pet-friendly amenities to apartment projects

Demand has grown from apartment dwellers for pet-friendly amenities in a building.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nick Sinatra took a portion of the basement inside the Mid City Apartments for an indoor dog park. John Daly included a rooftop dog park in his Hertel Avenue apartment building. Larkin Development Group added a fenced-in dog park for the Millrace Commons.

“People are really big on having nice amenities for their pets,” said Sinatra, president, Sinatra & Co. Real Estate Co.