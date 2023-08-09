Giancarlo's Sicilian Steakhouse & Pizzeria to create four-season dining area

Giancarlo’s Sicilian Steakhouse & Pizzeria plans to enclose its front patio to create a four seasons dining area.

The restaurant at the Tony Walker Center is closing off the patio in front of its Florence fine dining room to connect both areas to the bar at 5110 Main St. in Williamsville. The project is slated for completion in early fall.

“This will really create a more open, cohesive dining experience,” said Anthony Ragusa, who trained as a chef in Italy and owns the restaurant in partnership with his sister, Gabriela. “We think it’s going to be really transformative for the dining experience.”