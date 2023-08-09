Trocaire says future acquisitions possible after failed Medaille deal

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After investing more than a year and significant funds into the Medaille University acquisition that fell through in May, Trocaire College leaders are figuring out what comes next.

President Bassam Deeb said future integrations aren’t off the table. The school is reflecting on lessons learned and will build a strategic plan that navigates the pressures and challenges in higher education.

“In 2018, our board of trustees talked about collaboration as part of our strategic plan,” he said. “It’s been on the table and will continue to be on the table. We don’t want to close the door on any collaborative opportunities. In fact, we look for even more. Our approach is this didn’t work, what else is out there?”