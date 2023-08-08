Lake Effect Diner to reopen in University Heights

Lake Effect Diner is reopening in Buffalo’s University Heights neighborhood later this month after a two-year hiatus.

The restaurant closed at 3165 Main St. in August 2021 one day before the shutdown of the Steer next door, with owner Tucker Curtin pointing to labor issues at both.

The sites were staples in the neighborhood: Curtin bought The Steer in 1994, converting it from a college hang-out to a steakhouse after a major renovation; while Lake Effect opened in 2003 in a renovated railcar.