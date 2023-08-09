Former site of Qdoba on Niagara Falls Boulevard has a new owner

An empty restaurant building on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Tonawanda has been sold.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — An empty restaurant building on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Tonawanda has been sold.

Amusements of WNY Inc. sold 1660 Niagara Falls Blvd., next to the Skechers Outlet in the former Pier 1 Imports structure, to 1660 NFB WNY LLC for $3 million, according to Aug. 4 filings with the Erie County clerk’s office.

The site used to be home to a Qdoba Mexican Eats, a national chain restaurant, which closed in 2019.

Amusements of WNY Inc.’s CEO is Martin DiPietro, and both formerly owned Fantasy Island before selling it in 2016.