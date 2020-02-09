Georgia man arrested for threatening people with knife

43-year-old Tyrone Billingslea was arrested Wednesday morning by Erie County Sheriff's deputies. Investigators say he was threatening people with a knife.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — A Georgia man was arrested in Grand Island early Wednesday morning for threatening people with a knife, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Tyrone Billingslea, of McDonough, Georgia, was arrested at around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies received complaints of a person with a weapon at a motel on Grand Island Boulevard.

A victim at the scene said Billingslea threatened them with a knife, according to deputies. Officials said Billingslea is wanted on multiple felony narcotics warrants from out of state.