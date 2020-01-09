Rewards being offered for information in a Lackawanna homicide

Richard Abrams was killed on August 25, 2013, on Olin Lane in Lackawanna.

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY and Erie County CPS are offering rewards for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person, or people, responsible for the murder of Richard Abrams.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY. A second reward of up to $2,500 is being offered from Erie County CPS.